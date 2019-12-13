CSTO countries intend to more actively inform about activities of organization

The state and prospects of the international and regional situation and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states were discussed today by the heads of the organization's foreign affairs agencies. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus noted the persistence of military-political tension in the Eastern European region. Vladimir Makei drew attention to the increasing external pressure on sovereign states, including through the use of sanctions mechanisms. During the meeting, the ministers adopted an article "On strengthening the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons" and a decision to strengthen the work on informing about the activities of the CSTO.