CSTO countries agree on draft agreement on standardization of arms and military equipment

The CSTO countries agreed on a draft agreement on standardization of arms and military equipment. This was reported to BelTA by CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov following the results of the 20th meeting of the Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation (ICMC) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Moscow today.



"As a result of the exchange of views by members of the commission, a number of important decisions on further development of military-economic cooperation in the CSTO format were adopted," the spokesman noted. "In particular, the draft agreement on standardization of arms and military equipment within the CSTO was finalized and agreed upon taking into account the comments and suggestions made by the member states of the organization in the course of its internal approval."



"The Commission reviewed and approved a set of draft documents on the issue of creating an interstate system of cataloguing supplies for the armed forces of the CSTO member states. "Their subsequent approval by decision of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers will allow participants of military and economic cooperation to use these documents in the process of forming and maintaining an interstate catalog of supplies of the armed forces of the CSTO member states," the spokesman stressed.



The Commission approved the list of international exhibitions to be held in 2023-2024, where it is possible to form expositions of military, dual, special purpose and technology products of the CSTO member states.



"The participants of the meeting considered the results of the commission's activities on the implementation of the decisions of the ХIХ meeting of the CSTO, which took place last September in Minsk, as well as the current decisions of the organization bodies, including the CSTO Collective Security Council, on the development of military and economic cooperation among the organization member states," the spokesman added.



