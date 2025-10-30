news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d1a770c2-f3bc-4d92-a580-a4f8038221a7/conversions/f91111fe-18b7-4f84-9a35-49290b4a064b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d1a770c2-f3bc-4d92-a580-a4f8038221a7/conversions/f91111fe-18b7-4f84-9a35-49290b4a064b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d1a770c2-f3bc-4d92-a580-a4f8038221a7/conversions/f91111fe-18b7-4f84-9a35-49290b4a064b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d1a770c2-f3bc-4d92-a580-a4f8038221a7/conversions/f91111fe-18b7-4f84-9a35-49290b4a064b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Africa is a continent of enormous opportunities, where a real struggle for influence and markets is currently unfolding. Belarusian goods and technologies have already proven their high standards. And the main task now is to expand cooperation, to seize this opportunity and transform political dialogue into real export projects.

The President is absolutely right: Africa for Belarus is the same China of thirty years ago. "If we'll sleep over the opportunity on Africa, we will lose future economic growth" – these words of the Belarusian leader should be carved in gold on all strategic documents.

The continent, which only yesterday many considered a "poor banana republic," is now demonstrating growth rates enviable for developed countries – over 4% of GDP versus the global average of 3%. Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is expected to grow by 3.7%, outpacing Europe (0.7%) and the United States (1.4%). It is no longer a backwater of the global economy, but a locomotive with which we can and must move forward.

Desirable piece of cake: Why everyone's craving the Dark Continent

Africa is currently a veritable battle of the titans. The US, China, the EU and Russia - all see the continent as a strategic prize. And the reason is simple.

Africa is a treasure trove. It contains a third of the world's mineral reserves, including 8% of all natural gas, 12% of oil, 40% of gold, and 90% of chromium and platinum. But that's only the part of it.

Population growth—2-3% annually—is creating a gigantic consumer market. The population is almost 1.5 billion today, and by 2050, 2.5 billion. It's not a market, it's an ocean!

And we, Belarusians, are still feeding them with crumbs: only 2% of our exports go to Africa. Meanwhile, in 2024, more than 20% of the population there was undernourished. The continent has colossal agricultural potential – vast arable lands. But ineffective development models are nullifying it.

This is where Belarus has something to offer. Food security is a priority: our fertilizers and machinery will feed millions. Assembly lines – from tractors to machine tools. Yes, even military equipment – delicately but firmly. Plus education and healthcare. Our doctors and teachers are already there, and this is fertile ground for long-term ties. For Belarus, Africa is not a colony, but an ally. We are ready to show how to make deals honestly, without Western hypocrisy and colonial taint.

In 10 years, we'll see dramatic growth in African economies

Maxim Reva, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the African Initiative news agency:

"In the foreseeable future—in 10 years—we'll see significant and dramatic economic growth in African countries. I'd like to commend that Belarus has chosen the absolutely correct strategy. I'd also like to highlight the achievements of Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus, leveraging its close relations with Russia, can supply the African market with simple, affordable technology that's high enough for the African market and easily competes with Indian and Chinese equipment, giving Belarus an advantage."

Belarusian advantage in a tough economic game

African countries account for only 2% of Belarus's total exports. While we're making relaxed plans, other players have long been actively working on the continent. China: infrastructure projects across the continent. In the first half of 2025, China invested 66 billion in contracts and 57 billion in investments through the Belt and Road Initiative. The Persian Gulf countries: large-scale agricultural investments. The EU: development and cooperation programs. Russia is also in the game, with 27 billion worth of exports and a desire to launch an investment fund.

Our recent seminar in September demonstrated that Africa sees us as a bridge to a multipolar world. So now is high time to act fast and monetize our capital before it's too late!

Africa isn't just a "reserve for export diversification for our core economic sectors." It's a test of the strength for our foreign economic policy. A test of our ability to see ten steps ahead. Just as Lukashenko saw potential in the People's Republic of China 30 years ago.