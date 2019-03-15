Information Security Strategy of CIS. Belarus among developers of new document

The Common Information Security Strategy of the CIS was signed in Moscow today. The economic council of the Commonwealth of Independent States is held in the capital of Russia. Belarus has become one of the developers of the new strategy. Parliamentarians, scientists, border guards, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the KGB took part in preparation of the document. The peculiarity is that the new strategy specifically indicates the status of information security.



If we compare the information security strategy of the CIS and the concept of information security of Belarus, then these are two completely different documents both in form and presentation. Nevertheless, they stand in the same row ideologically and provide information sovereignty of states.