National security strategy addressed by President at government session

A further strategy was adopted for dealing with modern threats to national security. This is the main topic to be discussed today at a meeting with the President.



For almost a third of a century we have been building our state and conducting independent policy under constant ideological, informational, military and psychological pressure. All technologies on the part of the West are thrown to destabilize society, to change the constitutional order, to bring obedient proxies to power. Today, it is sometimes very difficult to distinguish real facts from outright lies: the fakes do not stop for a second. The fabricated stories are accepted by the people as fact.



"Any war, especially a non-hot, hybrid war, is a struggle for the minds of people. And we have to protect our people. The question is how. That's what we're going to talk about. Most importantly, we must be able to conduct counterpropaganda, as it used to be called in the Soviet Union, the President said. Even today, I don't refuse to do so. Yes, we should not be afraid of the word propaganda. We propagandize for the best, we agitate for the best. There used to be propaganda departments in the Central Committee of the Communist Party. We promoted our way of life, fought and agitated for the best as we understood it. According to Alexander Lukashenko, this is what is happening now, especially in the West. "They used to laugh at us: "Propagandists, agitators..." Why are they laughing? To confuse us. So there is nothing dangerous if we propagandize our way of life and agitate for it. But we must learn to conduct counter-propaganda against the propaganda that is deployed against us. We need to develop mechanisms of counteraction, countermeasures."



Proposals have been prepared to improve information policy in the current media environment.



