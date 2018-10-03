Active longevity strategy discussed at UNECE regional conference

The active longevity strategy is necessary for the stable economic development. The statement was made by Belarusian Labor and Social Protection Minister Irina Kostevich during the

UNECE regional conference Enabling Choices: Population Dynamics and Sustainable Development. It takes place these days in Geneva. According to Irina Kostievich, 15% of Belarusians are over 65 years old. And a country where human capital is important cannot lose this resource. The task: to improve the standard of living of pensioners.