Strategy for intellectual property up to 2030 to be adopted soon
Belarus Intellectual Property Strategy up to 2030 will be approved in the near future. The perspectives and tasks were discussed at the International Scientific-Technical Conference "Intellectual Property in the Modern World". The heads of governmental bodies and experts from 10 CIS and non-CIS countries took part in it. The issues of intellectual property rights protection, fighting unfair competition and international cooperation were at the focus of attention.
Belarusian legislation in this field is in full compliance with international standards; as of today our country is a party to 16 multilateral treaties.
