Waste management strategy successfully implemented in Belarus
Not only the environment is a priority, but also the economy. Belarus is successfully implementing the strategy of waste management. For instance, almost 96% of paper is recycled, about 70% of glass, and activities to collect polymers are being improved. A positive example is the Grodno and Brest regions.
There are plans to scale up the performance across Belarus. It is important that environmental measures became a source of income and profit. Clean nature and environmental safety is the national brand of Belarus. Therefore, the development strategy in the field of waste management is enshrined at the legislative level.
