Interesting facts about legendary Aurora - Whether the cruiser shot at the Winter Palace and why the ship is called lucky

The main symbol of the October Revolution cruiser "Aurora". Modern ships serve 30 years, and the legendary cruiser of the Baltic fleet celebrated its 120th anniversary this year. It survived several terrible wars, but never surrendered to the enemy. Songs were dedicated to it, movies were made about it.

"Aurora" received its first baptism of fire during the Russian-Japanese War. During the famous Battle of Tsushima, the cruiser had several tasks: to protect the battleships and unarmed ships of the Russian squadron, where there were workshops and hospitals. The ship's crew fought heroically and "Aurora" fulfilled its purpose.

In 1916, the Aurora is the most powerful battle cruiser. It is located in St. Petersburg, which forebodes the revolution. It was the cruiser Aurora that became one of the first ships of the Baltic Squadron, where an underground ship's committee was organized.

With each convocation, there were more and more Bolsheviks in the committee. In the end, by October 17, the Bolsheviks held the power on the ship.

In fact, the Aurora did not fire on Winter Palace. At that time the ship was under repair, and it simply had no real shells. The cruiser gave one blank shot, which dramatically changed the course of world history.