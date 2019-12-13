3.42 RUB
Medical students help fight COVID-19
As for our country, the epidemiological situation is under control. The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed this today. There are no preconditions for transferring schools to distance learning. There is enough personal protective equipment in medical institutions and the inventory is being replenished. A reserve has also been created for a bed fund. More than fifty-one thousand healthcare workers have received bonuses for working in difficult conditions. By the way, there are also many medical students among them. It is difficult to overestimate the experience of the first wave. And, of course, this is the merit of epidemiologists, intensive care specialists, doctors of all profiles - professionals who are ready to share their knowledge at such a difficult time. And young people are quick to catch up!
A sufficient stock of personal protective equipment has been created in Belarus.
Personal protective equipment is mandatory for people who come into close contact with infected people. The organisation of our own production facilities has allowed us to close almost all of our internal needs. The entire team - from the paramedic to the driver.
The situation in Belarus is under control. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko also confirmed this today. There are no preconditions for schools to switch to distance learning. No more than 10% of students study remotely. Operational measures are being taken to prevent the spread of infection.
All over the world there is talk of the second wave of disease, and disease levels are higher than those recorded during the first wave. At present, there is an increasing trend of COVID-19 infections in the country. The highest number of registered cases is in the adult population (85.7%), of which more than 50% are of working age. At this stage, the epidemic process is more intense than in spring period.
This means a lot work for the medics as well. In view of especially dangerous conditions, a decree on financial incentives for health care workers was adopted back in April. More than 350 million rubles has been allocated. The state also says "Thank you" to medical students.
