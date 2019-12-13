3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Trial of Belgazprombank top managers to begin on February 17
The defendants in the high-profile case have signed a cooperation agreement. This week it became known that the trial against Belgazprombank top managers will begin on February 17. In addition to setting the date of the hearing, it's confirmed that all the legal requirements for pre-trial agreements with the six defendants in this high-profile case were met.
Viktor Babaryko didn't attend the hearing, refused to plead guilty and did not cooperate with the investigation
The main person involved in the case, Viktor Babaryko, was not present at the hearing. He is the only one who refused to plead guilty and did not cooperate with the investigation.
The former chairman of Belgazprombank is accused of bribery on a large scale by an organized group and legalization of proceeds of crime on a large scale. Investigators found that Babaryko created an organized group of his deputies, which illegally received money of over Br30 million from the representatives of commercial organizations. The accused, except for Babaryko, pleaded guilty to the incriminated crimes in full. In addition to the journalists who came to the pre-trial hearing in Minsk, there were also former associates of the former head of Belgazprombank, who gave their assessment of the actions of Viktor Babaryko.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All