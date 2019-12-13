PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Trial of Belgazprombank top managers to begin on February 17

The defendants in the high-profile case have signed a cooperation agreement. This week it became known that the trial against Belgazprombank top managers will begin on February 17. In addition to setting the date of the hearing, it's confirmed that all the legal requirements for pre-trial agreements with the six defendants in this high-profile case were met.

Viktor Babaryko didn't attend the hearing, refused to plead guilty and did not cooperate with the investigation

The main person involved in the case, Viktor Babaryko, was not present at the hearing. He is the only one who refused to plead guilty and did not cooperate with the investigation.

The former chairman of Belgazprombank is accused of bribery on a large scale by an organized group and legalization of proceeds of crime on a large scale. Investigators found that Babaryko created an organized group of his deputies, which illegally received money of over Br30 million from the representatives of commercial organizations. The accused, except for Babaryko, pleaded guilty to the incriminated crimes in full. In addition to the journalists who came to the pre-trial hearing in Minsk, there were also former associates of the former head of Belgazprombank, who gave their assessment of the actions of Viktor Babaryko.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All