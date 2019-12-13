Trial of Belgazprombank top managers to begin on February 17

The defendants in the high-profile case have signed a cooperation agreement. This week it became known that the trial against Belgazprombank top managers will begin on February 17. In addition to setting the date of the hearing, it's confirmed that all the legal requirements for pre-trial agreements with the six defendants in this high-profile case were met.

Viktor Babaryko didn't attend the hearing, refused to plead guilty and did not cooperate with the investigation

The main person involved in the case, Viktor Babaryko, was not present at the hearing. He is the only one who refused to plead guilty and did not cooperate with the investigation.