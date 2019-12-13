Court issues verdict against resident of Minsk Region

The court issued a verdict against a resident of Minsk Region, who hung scarecrows with photographs of police officers and members of election commissions, painted bridges with symbols, participated in protest marches.



According to the investigation, scarecrows which photos of officials were found on the bridges on November 15 and 17.



Kristina Kosinskaya, assistant to the prosecutor of Minsk Region: A 38-year-old resident of Minsk Region was found guilty of hooliganism, as well as damage to property. The accused had previously been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility, including for participation in unauthorized mass events. In accordance with the proposal of the prosecutor, the court appointed the accused a sentence of imprisonment for 4 years. Several officials were recognized as victims in the case. The man must pay them 3000 rubles each. The verdict can be appealed and protested within 10 days.