3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Judicial system of Belarus ready to consider criminal cases related to terrorism
The armed resistance to the authorities entails tragic consequences, especially for those, who try to resist. This opinion was shared with our TV channel by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court. Valeri Kalinkovich expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased KGB officer and added that such incidents cause tragedy not only for the relatives of the deceased, but for the society as a whole. In its turn, the judicial system of Belarus is ready for consideration of cases related to terrorism with all legal aspects taken into account.
Today, there is a plenum meeting in the Supreme Court. Representatives of the judicial system will consider several issues due to changes in the legislation.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All