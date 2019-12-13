Judicial system of Belarus ready to consider criminal cases related to terrorism

The armed resistance to the authorities entails tragic consequences, especially for those, who try to resist. This opinion was shared with our TV channel by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court. Valeri Kalinkovich expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased KGB officer and added that such incidents cause tragedy not only for the relatives of the deceased, but for the society as a whole. In its turn, the judicial system of Belarus is ready for consideration of cases related to terrorism with all legal aspects taken into account.