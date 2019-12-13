3.43 RUB
Scientific developments implemented in Belarusian production
Belarus is among the states with a high level of scientific and technological development. During the years of sovereignty, the country's scientific potential has been not only preserved but also significantly strengthened. Today science is called to work for the state economy. "Who loses in this race runs the risk of losing everything," President Alexander Lukashenko addressed Belarusian scientists. Every year the developments born within the walls of the Vitebsk State Technological University are considered by the experts of the National Center of Intellectual Property. Every year, the scientists of Vitebsk University of Technology claim patents. Only those projects that are needed by the domestic economy are taken for scientific development. The university now has thirteen such projects worth over 2.5 million rubles.
