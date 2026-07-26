When the sun lingers in the sky, summer mode immediately switches on in one’s head - it’s time to fly to the seas! However, together with dreams of a tan, for example on the Côte d’Azur, comes reality - visas, embassies and queues.

But there is also good news: it is not all that complicated. Step by step, continental Southeast Asia is becoming a visa-free hub for Belarusians, and travel agencies in 2026 are noting unprecedented demand for packages.

How to make summer take off in 2026 depends on three things.

Visa. For Europe you need a year of waiting. For the East - without bureaucracy, even tomorrow. Price. Direct flights. In the summer holiday season almost everything is sold out, and not everyone is ready for transfers.

Everyone has heard about the puzzle of obtaining a visa to the European paradise garden. Consulates deliberately reduce reception, so queues for submission stretch a year and a half ahead. Particularly resourceful people in the tourism industry assure that they will help obtain everything quickly, but one will have to shell out about 500 dollars, and in the end obtaining a Schengen visa does not always guarantee entry into the EU.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“We see what is happening at the border, how Belarusian citizens are treated, with what sometimes contempt the border guards of neighboring European states treat them - they snatch bottles of water from children, take away sandwiches, fully search the car, measure the amount of petrol. In the end they display gestures of superiority and humiliating attitude toward citizens to such an extent that even having a visa, it is probably not worth going if one has to stand at the border for 2–3 days and face rude treatment.”

Under these conditions the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has reoriented its work toward the countries of Latin America, Africa and Asia. In total, the visa-free list for Belarusians contains 43 countries, and another 37 offer visa on arrival. Recently Indonesia, Oman, Laos, Colombia, Myanmar and Vietnam abolished visas for Belarusians. In the near future - visa-free access to Thailand, and for now travel agents were asked which packages are being snapped up like hot cakes.

“At the moment the most accessible destinations are Qatar, the UAE, and in the summer season Georgia, but it needs to be booked in advance - tickets sell out quickly. The minimum cost per person is about 700 dollars and higher. A good hotel in Turkey for two can cost 5 thousand euros; this is an average hotel that can be recommended for this money,” named the approximate cost of a holiday abroad the director of a travel agency, Olga Pivovarova.

If previously air tickets were bought a month before departure, now it is six months in advance, and this is not simply planning but the new reality of the Belarusian tourist, because demand has long outstripped supply.

Olga Pivovarova added that tickets for the nearest dates are already sold out. Belarusians can afford a good rest. Most of them plan it in advance. Now, according to the director of the travel agency, tours for the New Year are already being sold. “It is important to book a good tour in advance, because the price-quality ratio must suit the tourist. If you do it at the last minute and want to fly tomorrow, there will be 100 % difficulties - there simply will be no tickets,” she noted.

The Belarusian traveler is becoming more and more sophisticated every year, representatives of the tourism industry note. Turkey and Egypt no longer surprise anyone, yet cruises have gained popularity. They are offered, by the way, to Japan, China and other destinations. There are even around-the-world ones. “This is affordable for Belarusians in terms of cost. For 1 thousand euros a couple can go on a cruise. The price can be any depending on the chosen cruise liner,” explained Olga Pivovarova.

If we still speak about direct flights from Minsk, there is room to roam. These are Hainan Island, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and India. Flights to Tunisia and Israel have recently been restored, but that is not all. Belarusians are ready to pay a round sum even for exclusive destinations, even if with transfers. Among the premium segment Belarusian tourists choose the Maldives (a good hotel there will cost, the travel agency director noted, 8 thousand dollars), the Seychelles, Mauritius and Zanzibar.

The growth driver of the tourism industry has become the purchase by Belavia of three Airbus aircraft. The launch of long-haul flights has not simply increased passenger traffic but has changed the portrait of the passenger himself.

Belarusians today do not simply want to rest - they can afford to choose where, how and for what sum. Over the past three years the average salary has grown by a third, and the growth of well-being is not simply figures in a report. Behind this stand human joys, the opportunity to see the sea, hear another language and try new cuisines in new countries. And this choice is the main indicator that the economy works not for show but for people.