More than 98% of Belarusians have no desire to move abroad permanently. The majority of citizens take pride in their peaceful life and cite health and family as their top priorities.

The results of a sociological study on Belarus's socio-economic development were presented in Minsk. Belarusians acknowledge and value the outcomes of the state's social policy. Despite certain nuances, they view their financial situation and the country's level of development as reasonably satisfactory. Notably, rural residents rate their families' financial well-being slightly higher than residents of Minsk do.

Alexei Avdonin, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Society Znanie: "The state policy pursued over the past three decades has consistently focused on improving public well-being. Our President always emphasizes that the primary mission of both the state apparatus and the state itself must be to enhance the people's well-being. The results are reflected in the data from sociological surveys, which show high figures. This indicates, first and foremost, that the socio-economic development programs adopted for each five-year period at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are yielding results."

In total, over 2,000 respondents from all regions of Belarus were surveyed. The study included men and women, married and unmarried individuals, and people with varying levels of education. Sampling of population represents the country's entire population.