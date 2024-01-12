Sparkling cobweb - this is how Minsk looks from International Space Station

Thanks to the commander of the detachment of Roscosmos Oleg Kononenko we can see cities from the height of the International Space Station. This time they shared the picture of Minsk in the light of night lights. Looking at the photo, one gets an impression of a sparkling web of Christmas garlands. And very soon the participant of the upcoming flight Marina Vasilevskaya will be able to see her native country from space. In March, she will go into orbit together with a native of Belarus Oleg Novitsky and American astronaut Tracy Dyson.