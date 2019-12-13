Svetlana Lukashik about introduction of vaccination passports against COVID-19

The idea of introducing vaccination passports popular in the European Union is an element of discrimination, according to the World Health Organization. In some countries, due to the lack of medications, they cannot vaccinate even the most vulnerable residents. Svetlana Lukashik, Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Belarusian Medical University, shared the same opinion. The passports issue is not completely resolved. The WHO does not recommend passports. The reason is that many countries simply do not have access to any vaccine. So the talk about any vaccine passports is an act of discrimination,