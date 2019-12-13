PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than 190 thousand people vaccinated in Mogilev Region.

Vaccination of the population continues in Belarus. Over 190 thousand people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the Mogilev Region. The figure is increasing by 4-5 thousand people a day. The upcoming cold season and the accompanying growth of viral infections contributes to the activity of the population. This week the vaccination of students starts. All attention is also paid to the elderly.



The second stage of vaccination is going on, the vaccination of people with chronic diseases, people over 61. And we actively work with businesses. We call in advance, coordinate the list of people for vaccination.
Elena Malikova, deputy chief physician of Gorky Central District Hospital


Today the region has 22 thousand doses of vaccine. This covers all the needs.


