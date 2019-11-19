PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

More than 600 drug-related crimes identified by law enforcement officers of Minsk Region this year

According to the police, the number of registered drug users in the region has decreased by 9% over the year, which is a good indicator of good prevention. During that time, more than 20 drug stores have been liquidated.

The last high-profile operation was carried out by our law enforcement officers together with our Russian colleagues. More than 7 kg of drugs, which dealers planned to sell in Belarus, were seized in Smolensk.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All