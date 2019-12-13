Europe will never give gifts to Africa, and the EU's own benefit hides behind the beautiful phrase "humanitarian aid". This is the opinion shared by German journalist Thomas Röper. According to him, the desire to take grain from Ukraine to prevent hunger and help the needy countries hides a pragmatic goal of the West. After all, the EU will be saving itself first and foremost.



Thomas Röper, journalist (Germany):



Europe has never given anything away for free. All these beautiful words of the European Union that we're taking it all away for Africa - you can just forget about it. They will take it for themselves. But the other question is to what extent this withdrawal will work, because Kiev itself says that it does not want to export until it gets good missiles. So this whole topic is a big show program by and large aimed at blaming Russia. As if Russia and Belarus were against grain. Recently, the president of the African Union was in Russia and he said that the problem they have in Africa is not that Russia is not producing anything, the problem is that the European Union has imposed sanctions. He said: if we cannot buy fertilizers, we will not have a harvest next year. Africa is afraid of these sanctions. They cannot even buy anything in Russia, because they are afraid that Europe will punish them.



