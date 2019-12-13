T. Runets: It is important to personally hear each person

Tatiana Runets held a personal reception of citizens today. According to the Chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic, it is important to personally hear each person. People are concerned about both private problems from the rise in prices and inflation, to the general ones like the development of the industry in our country.



Based on the results of a personal reception, a round table will be held together with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the National Bank. They will take into account all the proposals.



