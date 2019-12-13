Ukrainian singer sends best wishes to Belarusian people

New Year is a time of miracles, joy and kind words. Congratulations to Belarusians continue to come from celebrity performers and athletes. Taisia Povaliy sends her warmest wishes.

Dear my beloved, dear friends, I heartily congratulate you on the most magical holidays, the New Year and Christmas! May all your most cherished dreams come true, be healthy and happy! Happy Holidays! Always yours, Taisia Povaliy.