Talai: The project to help children of Donbass will continue
The project to help children of Donbass will continue, public figure, paralympian and motivational coach Alexei Talai told journalists, BELTA reports.
"Already thousands of children of Donbass have rested in our best children's camps. And this project will be continued. We are developing it within the framework of the Union State," said Alexei Talai. - Today I urge everyone not to stay on the sidelines. This is the future of this region. Children will someday grow up and tell their children and grandchildren about the very important, serious contribution of Belarusians to the region.
Today the deputies of the House of Representatives - members of the Belarusian Union of Women handed over charity aid for the children of Donbass. Providing charitable assistance at the expense of personal funds is an important component of the activity of the primary organization of the Belarusian Union of Women of the House of Representatives.
And the help to the children who suffered from combat and military actions is of special value.
The funds collected by the members of the primary organization were used to buy personal hygiene items, diapers and baby food. All these important and necessary things for daily comfortable life were handed over to the representatives of Alexei Talai's fund for further transportation and transfer to the place of destination.
As Alexei Talai noted, there are a lot of people not indifferent not only in Belarus, but also abroad.
"We are receiving good signals, including from Russian-speaking citizens of the European Union, that they are ready, interacting with our foundation, to provide support to Donbass. For example, we have already delivered several convoys with humanitarian aid from Ireland to Donbass. This is gratifying. We will also communicate with our friends from Sweden, Greece, Germany. There are people there who feel other people's pain," he added.
