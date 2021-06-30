Customs authorities of Belarus identify 280 clandestine tobacco factories in EU in 5 years

More than 280 clandestine factories in European countries for the production of counterfeit cigarettes have been established over the past 5 years. The Ukrainians acted as labor force at unsafe enterprises. According to the Bureau for Combating Fraud, about 2,5 billion pieces of counterfeit cigarettes were seized from 2013 to 2018. The total damage is about 10 billion euros. And most of these deliveries are associated precisely with the activities of such illegal factories.