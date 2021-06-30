3.84 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Customs authorities of Belarus identify 280 clandestine tobacco factories in EU in 5 years
More than 280 clandestine factories in European countries for the production of counterfeit cigarettes have been established over the past 5 years. The Ukrainians acted as labor force at unsafe enterprises. According to the Bureau for Combating Fraud, about 2,5 billion pieces of counterfeit cigarettes were seized from 2013 to 2018. The total damage is about 10 billion euros. And most of these deliveries are associated precisely with the activities of such illegal factories.
Over the past year, our customs authorities revealed about a ton of drugs that were transported in transit through Belarus. And this is 10 times more than in Lithuanian customs. It has been established that drugs come from the European Union and Ukraine. There are both small parties in grams, and large ones calculated in hundreds of kilograms.