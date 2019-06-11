EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Customs Committee tells reporters about work during II European Games

Today, the Customs Committee told reporters about the work during the II European Games. The main focus is on creating the most simplified conditions for guests and competitors, as well as for moving their sports equipment and personal belongings. Journalists studied the work of the inspection complex, which allows detecting weapons, drugs and explosives in the baggage. Fans will follow separate corridors, and this will help avoid queues at the border.

