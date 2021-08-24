"Tank Biathlon": Belarus holds third place after first race

The Belarusian team is in third place following the results of the first individual race of the "Tank Biathlon" competition. Today, at the Alabino shooting range in Russia, our tank crews competed with crews from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Serbia. The task was to hit three targets in the minimum time: a tank, a helicopter and a grenade launcher firing point. Despite hitting 100%, the crew lost almost 2 minutes while aiming at one of the targets. As a result, the crew lost to the teams of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and took third place.