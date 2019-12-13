3.42 RUB
Tarasenko: Belarus has enough drugs for vaccination and boosterization against COVID-19
Belarus has enough drugs for a full course of vaccination and boosterization against COVID. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health of the country Alexander Tarasenko. Sputnik V is available as well as Sputnik Lite and the Chinese vaccine Vero Cell. The chief sanitary doctor of the Ministry of Health noted: An increase in the incidence of coronavirus is expected from early September, so you can get ready for a new wave and get re-vaccinated now. There is no increase in the incidence of the disease in Belarus at the moment. The number of infected people is less than during all two years of pandemic.
Due to the fact that the omicron strain is mutating, we see an increase in the incidence in Western Europe, in America, despite the fact that the number of vaccinated people is sufficient there. Therefore, we are also getting ready, especially since the strain VA.5 omicron is already registered in our country. Belarus actively developing domestic vaccine against COVID-19
Almost 70% of the country's population has completed a full course of vaccination. Now we are actively working on the production of a domestic drug. The industrial production of the vaccine is planned for late 2023 - early 2024. The Deputy Minister of Health explained that the timing of the production of the drug is being shifted due to the sanctions imposed by unfriendly countries.
