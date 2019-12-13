Tarasenko: Belarus has enough drugs for vaccination and boosterization against COVID-19

Belarus has enough drugs for a full course of vaccination and boosterization against COVID. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health of the country Alexander Tarasenko. Sputnik V is available as well as Sputnik Lite and the Chinese vaccine Vero Cell. The chief sanitary doctor of the Ministry of Health noted: An increase in the incidence of coronavirus is expected from early September, so you can get ready for a new wave and get re-vaccinated now. There is no increase in the incidence of the disease in Belarus at the moment. The number of infected people is less than during all two years of pandemic.