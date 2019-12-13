Tariffs for housing and utilities services in Belarus not to be raised by more than $5 per year

Rising prices of housing and communal services should not affect the pockets of the population. This was stated by the Minister of Housing. The day before, the House of Representatives discussed topical issues of functioning of housing and communal services. According to Andrei Khmel, his department has been working in recent years under the instructions of the head of state with a planned increase in prices. The tariffs should not rise by more than $5 dollars a year. At the same time dedollarization is going on in the country, that is why they are discussing the proposal to peg tariffs to some prime rate.