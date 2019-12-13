Housing and public utilities tariffs to increase by less than $5 in equivalent in 2020

The receipt of the utilities will increase by no more than $5 in equivalent this year. The President's instructions were taken into account, when setting tariffs for a communal apartment. The calculation instruction was approved on the basis of a 2-room apartment of 48 meters with 3 residents, a gas stove, central heating systems and hot water supply, according to the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade.



