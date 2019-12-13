PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Tasmagambetov: CSTO unequivocally supports ceasefire in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone

The CSTO is unequivocally in favor of a ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the transition to a peaceful settlement. This was stated to journalists by CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov after the summit in Minsk, reports BelTA.

According to the Secretary General, there was no separate issue on the agenda of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the conflict in the Middle East. "But when discussing the issue of pressing problems of international and regional security, the heads of state exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation," he said.

As for the CSTO position in connection with the conflict, Imangali Tasmagambetov drew attention to the fact that the Middle East region has always been characterized by high conflict tension. "However, the current stage of confrontation practically overlaps all previous experience. Indeed, unprecedented violence, thousands of victims, among whom a huge number of children, women, cannot be justified by either political or ideological interests. Therefore, the Collective Security Treaty Organization unequivocally supports a ceasefire in the conflict zone and the beginning of a peaceful settlement," the Secretary General said.

