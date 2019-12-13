Tasmagambetov: CSTO unequivocally supports ceasefire in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone

The CSTO is unequivocally in favor of a ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the transition to a peaceful settlement. This was stated to journalists by CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov after the summit in Minsk, reports BelTA.

According to the Secretary General, there was no separate issue on the agenda of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the conflict in the Middle East. "But when discussing the issue of pressing problems of international and regional security, the heads of state exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation," he said.