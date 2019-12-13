PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tatiana Runets to hold direct telephone line tomorrow at Council of Republic

Tatiana Runets, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic on Economy, Budget and Finance, will hold a direct telephone line in the Council of the Republic tomorrow. One can call from 10 am to 1 pm on the phone on your screen.

