Lightly armored car Rubon demonstrated at parade

Novelties of the Belarusian military industry were presented at the parade. Among them is armored Rubon car. Its unique characteristics allow the crew to cope with a whole range of tasks: intelligence, patrolling, escort of convoys, peacekeeping and police operations. It can perform military action day and night from a place and in motion.

