EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Agricultural enterprises provided with equipment and seeds and ready for sowing campaign

The agricultural enterprises of the country are ready for the start of spring field work. In each region the provision of seeds and fuel for equipment is under special control. And though in many places there is still snow, the agrarians don't lose time, they are busy with adjustment of units for forage harvesting machinery.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All