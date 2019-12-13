3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Agricultural enterprises provided with equipment and seeds and ready for sowing campaign
The agricultural enterprises of the country are ready for the start of spring field work. In each region the provision of seeds and fuel for equipment is under special control. And though in many places there is still snow, the agrarians don't lose time, they are busy with adjustment of units for forage harvesting machinery.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All