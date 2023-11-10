Topic of Ukraine lost any interest, says American political scientist

The erupted conflict in the Middle East has drawn all the attention of the world community, and the topic of Ukraine has lost any interest. So believes the American political scientist Steve Samarin. According to him, financial aid to Kiev used to be provided at the expense of Europe, but there is nothing left of it.

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA):

“Ukraine has definitely gone off the media agenda in the United States. Of course, some assistance will be provided, but less and less willingly and less and less actively, because the media cannot show any serious progress in Ukraine. There is also Europe, which is already completely exsanguinated and tired of everything. And here, every time some kind of assistance is provided to Ukraine, it is often done at the expense of the already impoverished Europe.”