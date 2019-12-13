Incidence of acute respiratory infections among children lower than last fall

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections, including Covid, among children in Belarus is on the rise. Yet, the rate of increase is lower than in the fall of 2021. There are no severe patients connected to a ventilator.



Children are allowed to skip classes for up to five days at preschools, schools, colleges and universities during the period of high rates of viral infections without having to go to a medical facility for a certificate.



Rimma Mankevich, associate professor at the Belarusian State Medical University:



“Of course, it would be desirable for children to stay home because of illness, but doctors will assess the patient's condition better than parents. You don't have to stay home for five days waiting for it to get better. If you see that the patient is not getting better in a couple of days, you need to see a doctor.”



Information about the decision made by the Ministry of Health has been sent to the Ministry of Education. The decision is valid until a special order.



