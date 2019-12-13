3.42 RUB
Temperature maximum in June broken in Belarus
The temperature record in June was broken in Belarus: 35,9 °C was yesterday. In the coming days, Belarus has declared an orange, and in some places red level of danger! The maximum temperature will rise to 36 °C! Weather forecasters and doctors recommend taking care of yourself in hot weather: do not stay under the scorching sun for a long time, do not forget about hats and rules on water bodies.
