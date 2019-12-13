Tendency of politics dominating over economics poses threat to the very essence of WTO - Gorelik

Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Yuri Gorelik spoke in Abu Dhabi as an observer at the 13th session of the Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization. BELTA reports with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The representative of Belarus noted that today the WTO is going through a critical and crucial stage of its development. "Our world is gradually transforming into a world of sanctions, which play a decisive role in international economic relations. Bilateral sanctions are becoming global challenges," said Yuri Gorelik. - For example, sanctions against Belarusian potash fertilizers, by preventing their transit and dramatically complicating international logistics and cargo transportation, lead to a shortage of potash fertilizers on the international market, which can turn into a large-scale famine in the least developed countries, as confirmed by studies of international organizations such as the UN, FAO, WTO and the World Bank". This is just one example of how unilateral decisions without legitimate justification are causing global economic turbulence.