PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Trend - median age of females at first birth getting higher in Belarus

The median age of females giving first birth is increasing in Belarus. This was stated by a physician, obstetrician-gynecologist, head of the medical-genetic consultation of Brest Regional Maternity Hospital, Larisa Denisova, BelTA informs.

"This is a trend. Our girls also want to study, get an education, to engage in certain activities, to realize their potential in creativity or business. But there are girls who get married at 18 and have four children by the age of 24," Denisova said.

Still, most girls want to fulfill themselves before having their first child. "They see themselves not only as a mother, but also want to succeed in the profession. I think this is a normal trend," the obstetrician-gynecologist added.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All