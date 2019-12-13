Trend - median age of females at first birth getting higher in Belarus

The median age of females giving first birth is increasing in Belarus. This was stated by a physician, obstetrician-gynecologist, head of the medical-genetic consultation of Brest Regional Maternity Hospital, Larisa Denisova, BelTA informs.

"This is a trend. Our girls also want to study, get an education, to engage in certain activities, to realize their potential in creativity or business. But there are girls who get married at 18 and have four children by the age of 24," Denisova said.