3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Trend - median age of females at first birth getting higher in Belarus
The median age of females giving first birth is increasing in Belarus. This was stated by a physician, obstetrician-gynecologist, head of the medical-genetic consultation of Brest Regional Maternity Hospital, Larisa Denisova, BelTA informs.
"This is a trend. Our girls also want to study, get an education, to engage in certain activities, to realize their potential in creativity or business. But there are girls who get married at 18 and have four children by the age of 24," Denisova said.
Still, most girls want to fulfill themselves before having their first child. "They see themselves not only as a mother, but also want to succeed in the profession. I think this is a normal trend," the obstetrician-gynecologist added.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All