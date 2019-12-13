3.42 RUB
Turkish resorts get closer - Belavia reduces time of flight to Antalya and Bodrum
Belavia has cut the flight time on the charter flights Minsk-Antalya-Minsk and Minsk-Bodrum-Minsk, reported the press service of the air carrier. Rosaviatsia allowed Belavia to fly to the south through Volgograd and Astrakhan. In this regard, the flight time for Minsk-Antalya decreases by about 30 minutes. Also, the flight Minsk-Bodrum was reduced by 25 minutes, and Bodrum-Minsk by 20 minutes. The time is indicative, as many factors, such as weather conditions, affect the duration of the flight.
