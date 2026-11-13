Countering terrorism in today’s world is a collective task. Experts note that only through joint efforts can stability within a state and security across a region be ensured.

Alexander Tikhansky, military-political analyst:

"In particular, our President has called for strengthening cooperation among the CSTO, the SCO, the CIS, and BRICS in countering terrorism. This, in my view, is the most significant and pragmatic point. Today, terrorist threats recognize no national borders. They exploit illegal migration, the illicit arms trade, financial channels, the internet, and social media. Therefore, an effective fight against terrorism requires clear, rapid information exchange, joint training of forces, and coordinated work between intelligence services and law enforcement agencies. While the CSTO, the SCO, and the CIS may have different mandates, varying memberships, and distinct political characteristics, this need not be a problem—in fact, it can be an advantage."