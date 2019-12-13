3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tertel: More than 40 channels of transfer of weapons and explosives from Ukraine to Belarus suppressed
More than 40 channels of transfer of weapons and explosives from Ukraine to Belarus were during the last year. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel at the VII Belarusian People's Congress, writes BELTA.
"The State Security Committee, in cooperation with colleagues from other security agencies, has recently conducted a number of measures, which made it possible to prevent strikes by combat drones from the territory of Lithuania on objects in Minsk and its suburbs. We continue to work in this area, but we can't give detailed information to the public yet," said Ivan Tertel.
Speaking about the situation on the border with Ukraine, the KGB head called it a hot spot. "We are countering the constant attempts to transfer to the territory of Belarus the means to commit terror and sabotage, as well as sabotage groups, agents of Ukrainian security services to commit terrorist acts in Belarus and Russia has become a daily routine for the border guards, internal affairs and state security. In 2023 and the last period of this year alone, more than 40 channels of transfer of weapons, explosives and other means of destruction to Belarus were prevented," said Ivan Tertel.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All