Tertel: More than 40 channels of transfer of weapons and explosives from Ukraine to Belarus suppressed

More than 40 channels of transfer of weapons and explosives from Ukraine to Belarus were during the last year. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel at the VII Belarusian People's Congress, writes BELTA.

"The State Security Committee, in cooperation with colleagues from other security agencies, has recently conducted a number of measures, which made it possible to prevent strikes by combat drones from the territory of Lithuania on objects in Minsk and its suburbs. We continue to work in this area, but we can't give detailed information to the public yet," said Ivan Tertel.