Tertel: Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine training armed groups to seize power in Belarus

Armed formations for the seizure of power in Belarus are being trained in Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. Chairman of the KGB Ivan Tertel told about this during a briefing at the Central House of Officers, BelTA informs.



The Chairman of the KGB told about armed groups in Ukraine, including radical fugitives. "There are not two or three such formations. They split up, and there are no more than 100 people left. In fact, there are 10 or 20 people involved in combat operations. They are closely supervised by Ukrainian military intelligence. We know all these officers," said Ivan Tertel.



According to him, Belarusian fugitives are also involved in hostilities in Ukraine. KGB Chairman notes that armed groups, consisting of Belarusian fugitives, are also trained in Poland and Lithuania. All these formations are aimed to overthrow the government of Belarus by force. They are getting ready, creating bases and training people to undermine the situation in Belarus including through the commission of terrorist acts.



"But our head of state is a fighter, a man who will go to the end. He is rightly called Father, because he takes care of his family. And the elite security forces have rallied around the President. That is why there are information campaigns aimed at destroying the elite law-enforcers in the first place. This is aimed at people who are hesitant. Both those who wear shoulder straps and those who are on the information front. And it is no less important," believes Ivan Tertel.



The KGB Chairman said that the Ukrainian side is planning to enter Belarus and to capture villages, preferably of regional importance. There may also be attempts from other parties to enter the territory of Belarus as a diversion: "They will create a springboard, along which they will slowly start to move towards Minsk. But there is a condition for this: we must have the same situation as in August 2020. Then they will have a chance. That's roughly their plan.



