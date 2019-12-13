3.42 RUB
Tertel: West increasingly actively involved in hostilities
KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel drew attention to the factors forming threats to national security, speaking at the enlarged meeting of the President of Belarus with the senior staff of the state bodies of the national security system, BELTA reports.
"The intentions of the West are embodied in specific plans, documentary materials about which are regularly reported to the head of state," Ivan Tertel said and cited some of the materials.
"There is an unprecedented increase in the production of weapons, equipment and ammunition in the leading Western countries. In the territory of Poland and the Baltic States, large-scale programs are being implemented to equip the future theater of military operations," continued the chairman of the committee. - The repair of rocket roads and airfields is being carried out to quickly transfer large military contingents from Germany and other NATO countries to the areas of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia bordering Belarus. The Polish Armed Forces are carrying out a large-scale reorganization of the grouping of troops in the Belarusian direction, while in Lithuania and Latvia, infrastructure facilities for the deployment of military units of NATO countries are being built in closed regime territories.
At the same time Ivan Tertel drew attention to the fact that the West consistently ignores the proposals of the Belarusian side on mutual observation of the exercises.
