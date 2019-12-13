Tertel: West increasingly actively involved in hostilities

"There is an unprecedented increase in the production of weapons, equipment and ammunition in the leading Western countries. In the territory of Poland and the Baltic States, large-scale programs are being implemented to equip the future theater of military operations," continued the chairman of the committee. - The repair of rocket roads and airfields is being carried out to quickly transfer large military contingents from Germany and other NATO countries to the areas of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia bordering Belarus. The Polish Armed Forces are carrying out a large-scale reorganization of the grouping of troops in the Belarusian direction, while in Lithuania and Latvia, infrastructure facilities for the deployment of military units of NATO countries are being built in closed regime territories.