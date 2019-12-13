National Library and Minsk Theological Academy to cooperate for enlightenment and spiritual education

Of course, it is important to be healthy not only in body, but also in soul, especially at a time of such influence of social networks and degradation of many traditions and notions. We need to work even more closely together for the benefit of the enlightenment and spiritual education of people. That was the slogan of the signing of the Cooperation Agreement between the Minsk Theological Seminary and the National Library of Belarus. Besides, the main ceremony the parties exchanged gifts. Minsk Theological Academy got 100 units of special literature to its book repository. The first volume of the Gennadievsky Bible, a unique specimen of Slavonic Cyrillic writing, has become an adornment of the National Library collection. The Certificate of Gratitude from the High Priest of All Belarus, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Beniamin was presented to the library staff.



The event ended with a concert of the choir of the Holy Spirit Cathedral and the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the first High Priest of All Belarus Lord Filaret.



