Test systems to detect monkeypox being developed in Belarus

Test systems to detect monkeypox will be developed in Belarus by June 15. Alexander Tarasenko, Deputy Minister of Health, told journalists about it. He emphasized that the probability of importing monkeypox into our country is low. Sanitary and quarantine control measures have been implemented at the border. In addition, medics are being trained in differential diagnostics of the disease. Domestic test systems will make it possible to respond promptly to the imported cases. Monkeypox is a rare infectious disease. To avoid getting infected when visiting countries where the virus is found, you should avoid contact with animals that carry the strain.