Over the course of nearly a year, 88 suspects were detained in Lithuania's border regions in connection with smuggling cases—at that, only three of whom were Belarusian, with the rest being Lithuanian citizens; 163 balloons were seized, and nearly 700,000 smuggled cigarettes were discovered.

What is alarming is that around 30 officers from the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service are facing charges of smuggling and corruption. Yet, the Lithuanians manage to twist everything to their own supposed advantage and blame Belarus for these developments.

This topic was discussed on the First Information Channel in Ksenia Lebedeva’s program That’s Different.

Dmitry Lyubkin, national security expert and Candidate of Political Sciences:

"Lithuanians have something of a national tradition of engaging in smuggling. In the 1990s, individuals from the republic were considered the toughest and most skilled smugglers in Europe. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, organized crime groups began to emerge in virtually every district center of the Lithuanian Republic; these were major syndicates, some of which were armed. At the same time, practically all these organized crime groups were involved in smuggling. They ranked globally in the trafficking of non-ferrous metals and illegal migration. Law enforcement agencies were also drawn into these activities. Over the decades, a distinct cross-border criminal tradition took root in Lithuania—one that ensnared relatives and law enforcement officers alike, all driven by the desire for profit—and this tradition persists to this day."

Dmitry Perevalov, a member of the Expert Advisory Council to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly:

"In my view, a number of factors indicate that the socio-political situation in Lithuania is directly linked to issues of smuggling. Lithuania saw a change of government in June 2026. Although the ruling party remained in power and the leadership changed, the heads of the various agencies stayed the same. Almost immediately, discussions began regarding an amendment to Article 137 of the Constitution of the Republic of Lithuania, which stipulates that no nuclear weapons or foreign military bases may be stationed on its territory. On September 2, the Seimas made the final decision: 99 deputies voted in favor of amending the Constitution. At the same time, the German Defense Minister announced the deployment of 4,800 troops for permanent stationing in Lithuania. It turns out that the smuggling was orchestrated by the Lithuanian side itself; they carried out an operation to portray Belarus as an enemy, thereby gaining a pretext for hostile actions involving the deployment of weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases."

As a reminder, on September 23, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry once again summoned Belarus’s Chargé d’Affaires and handed him a note of protest. This marks the 13th such note since July 2025. The substance remains the same: allegations that "smuggled balloons" drifting from Belarus are violating Lithuanian airspace.