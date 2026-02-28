"The conflict will be very long and bloody" - Samarin on escalation in Middle East

"A terrible regional conflict is currently unfolding in the Middle East. It's regional for now, but there's a huge danger that this regional conflict will spread far beyond the region. And if we think this conflict will end in a few days or weeks, we're very mistaken. In this case, the conflict will be very long and bloody. The scary thing is that a huge number of civilians are already dying, and more will likely die. Cities, infrastructure, and statehood will be destroyed. Of course, no complex issue has ever been resolved by military means—bombing and missiles. It won't be possible now either."