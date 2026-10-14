The Deterrence Filter: How Belarus’s Anti-Money Laundering System Works

Belarus’s anti-money laundering system is built on knowledge of risks, liability for crimes, and multi-level filtering of financial operations that works preventively. The Results of international evaluations have shown that the country has built normal, adequate principles for combating money laundering. This was explained by Dmitry Zakharov, Director of the Department of Financial Monitoring of the State Control Committee of Belarus, in the program “Economic Environment.”

According to him, the essence of the system consists of three elements. “First — know the risks and threats that exist in the sphere of money laundering. There are many of them, and they are very different: drugs, corruption, and so on. Second — ensure that there is liability for all these crimes. Third — the system for identifying all participants in financial operations and for filtering financial operations must work as preventively as possible,” the Director of the Department of Financial Monitoring noted.

Dmitry Zakharov stated:

“A multi-level system of filtering financial operations is when, out of 10–15 million transactions that take place every day in the country, we, taking into account various criteria (and there are more than 150 of them), obtain only one thousand suspicious ones.”

“And these suspicious financial flows must already flow to the next stage of our anti-money laundering system — to the Department of Financial Monitoring. We process them in any case. And if there are sufficient grounds to believe that there are signs of some crime or offense, we pass this information to law enforcement agencies,” he explained.

For the rules to be observed, control and constant interaction among participants are required. “In order for this system to work, so that all persons involved in it fulfill their duties properly, there is an institution of supervisory bodies. Their task is to ensure that all rules are observed, that legislation is implemented, and so on. We must interact closely within the framework of this entire system: the DFM, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, supervisory bodies, banks, and so on. We must see what is trending today in the criminal world, where we are lagging the most, and work on that. And an important principle of the anti-money laundering system is international cooperation,” the department director emphasized.

Objectivity of assessment, he said, is provided by the international mechanism. “We can praise our system, saying it is good, but for objectivity there exists a certain mechanism — the system of mutual evaluations in the international community. For this, international experts must come to the country and assess us according to all parameters of international standards, taking into account our legislation,” Dmitry Zakharov said.

He highlighted two criteria for such a review. “The first — how well our legislation corresponds to the international recommendations and standards that we have undertaken to implement. The second — how effectively this works. Is the system not just for show,” he noted.

“By the way, the results of two international evaluations have shown that normal, adequate principles for combating money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism have been established in our country,” Dmitry Zakharov concluded.