On 12 October, Belarus said goodbye to People’s Artist Valentina Gayevaya. At the memorial service, the culture minister read condolences from the head of state. As she was carried to her final resting place, those gathered applauded—a tribute to a life and legacy they cherished.

Valentina Ivanovna Gayevaya brought Belarusian dance to the grand stage and introduced it to audiences around the world. With her, an era came to an end: the era of Gayevaya.

Her life took an unusual course. Born in southern Russia, she became one of the artists most deeply attuned to the spirit of Belarusian dance. She transformed the art form, weaving ancient rituals into sophisticated choreography and inspiring audiences around the world to fall in love with Belarus.

Yury Hildyuk, Honoured Artist of Belarus and artistic director of the Belarusian State Philharmonic:

“Her organisational gifts, half a century of work alongside her students, and the generations of dancers in Khoroshki introduced Belarusian dance—and Belarus itself—to so many people.”

On 22 July, Gayevaya celebrated her 90th birthday. Friends, relatives and colleagues gathered to honour her milestone. Today, they returned with flowers to pay their respects.

Ruslan Abdul, director of the Belarusian State Honoured Academic Dance Ensemble Khoroshki, said the news of Gayevaya’s death had come as a shock. No one, he said, can truly prepare for such a loss. But she had lived a long and deeply meaningful life.

The public memorial was held in the Great Hall of the Belarusian State Philharmonic. People began arriving at 11 a.m.; before long, a queue had formed in the foyer as mourners came to share in the grief.

Ulyana Gavrilova, conductor with Khoroshki:

“Thousands of people have passed through our ensemble, and so many came today to say goodbye, to bow their heads and speak kind words—sincerely, without embellishment. I can only say the same: I grieve with her family, her loved ones and the ensemble. May the memory of this great person be blessed.”

Demanding and wholly devoted to her work, Gayevaya nurtured generations of performers. She had an eye for talent—and the determination to bring it to the stage.

“For me, Anna, she was above all a chance at a life in dance. Coming straight from choreographic school and joining the programme was incredibly difficult. Valentina Ivanovna was exacting, but she was also attentive. She taught us that we had to bring love and life to the stage,” said Valentina Geht, company manager at Khoroshki.

Khoroshki was Gayevaya’s life’s work. She devoted more than half a century to the ensemble, which performed in over 40 countries, from Europe to the Americas. In recent years, she worried about the future of the company she had built, hoping the traditions she established would endure. Now it is up to the next generation of dancers to carry Belarus’s celebrated dance tradition forward while preserving their founder’s distinctive style.

Sofia Pinchuk, a graduate of Khoroshki’s children’s studio:

“The most important thing is for the ensemble to preserve the warmth, dedication and energy Valentina Ivanovna gave it from the very beginning. I hope that love continues to shine from the stage and in the hearts of everyone involved—the dancers, the audience, and all those who love Valentina Ivanovna and one another. Everything should come from love and be done with love.”

Belarus’s People’s Artist received her final ovation as the nation bid her farewell. She was accompanied on her final journey by an honour guard and laid to rest with full honours at Minsk’s Eastern Cemetery.

They once told her, “That’s not how people dance in Belarus.” She showed them how dance could flourish on the ancestral land. Her death marks the final note of an era, leaving an enduring imprint on the heart of Belarusian culture.